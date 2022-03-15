ROBESONIA, Pa. — Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) promoted Shane Hanlon to director of project services.

Mr. Hanlon, a manufacturing veteran with 29 years of experience, has been with RBS since 2013. Throughout his career, he has served in a wide range of disciplines, including management, sales, customer service, technology integration, manufacturing engineering as well as all facets of project management.

“Shane has been a key contributor to the success of many complex projects since joining RBS,” said Travis Getz, vice president of operations at Reading Bakery Systems. “He has both the leadership and vision to drive our business forward by creating and delivering customized solutions to our customers.”

In his new role, Mr. Hanlon will be responsible for leading the project management, technical services and application engineering teams.