RICHMOND, VA. — Markel Food Group announced the expanded leadership role of Cindy Yao, currently the company’s chief financial officer. In addition to her role as CFO, Ms. Yao assumes the additional responsibility as executive vice president of the Markel Food Group.

In her new role, Ms. Yao is responsible for leading the growth of business and development of the AMF China team (dba Markel Food Equipment Tianjin), Reading Bakery Systems and Solbern to meet their strategic objectives. The leadership of these companies will report to Ms. Yao, who will continue reporting to Ken Newsome, chief executive officer.

Additionally, Ms. Yao will manage a cross-functional group of Markel Business System teammates that support each of the Markel Food Group companies, including AMF Bakery Systems, Reading Bakery Systems and Solbern.

The Markel Business System, or MBS, is the integrated business system that drives the design, management and continuous improvement of the group’s business processes and strategic deployment. MBS is enabled within the group of companies through the development of its people to create market-leading products for the industrial food industry and beyond.