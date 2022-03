HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA is bringing back its Entenmann’s Little Bites S’mores muffins for a limited time. The muffins are made with graham flour and milk chocolate.

“We are thrilled to bring back Little Bites S’mores muffins as a campfire staple for snacking on-the-go, so make sure to grab them while supplies last,” said Moira Flood, senior brand manager for Little Bites Snacks.

The S’mores muffins will be available until July 24 in 20-count boxes.