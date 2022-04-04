HERTFORDSHIRE, UK — Burton’s Biscuits Co. and Fox Biscuits have merged to form a new UK biscuits company: Fox’s Burton’s Companies (FBC) UK. The company will be led by Simon Browne as chief executive officer. Mr. Browne most recently was managing director of Burton’s Biscuit Co.

“After many years of looking at one another, we are excited about bringing together two businesses that share the same passion for crafting British biscuits with care, quality and innovation,’’ Mr. Browne said.

The new business will continue to operate as part of the Ferrero Group. CTH, a Belgian holding company affiliated with Ferrero, acquired Burton’s Biscuits

. Burton’s brands include Maryland Cookies, Jammie Dodgers, Wagon Wheels, Paterson’s and Thomas Fudge’s. A

CTH had acquired part of the Fox’s Biscuits business from 2 Sisters Food Group, which is part of Boparan Holdings Ltd. Fox’s Biscuits primarily makes biscuits sold under the Fox’s brand at UK plants in Batley and Kirkham, while the Uttoxeter plant primarily makes own-label biscuits for major retailers.