UXBRIDGE, UK — Mondelez International, Inc. has launched a new pilot program in the United Kingdom featuring QR codes that provide consumers information on the company’s sustainability and well-being initiatives. The pilot — a global first for Mondelez — is part of its “Pack Light and Right” sustainability packaging strategy.

As part of the pilot program, consumers may scan the QR code on eligible packaging to access a new online platform called “SnackingRight.” The new platform provides information about Mondelez’s global Snacking Made Right programs, including its cocoa sourcing program Cocoa Life, tips on mindful snacking and recycling information. The recycling information includes the Recycle Now locator from WRAP, which helps consumers find out what packaging materials are collected and recycled at nearby locations.

Mondelez said it is rolling out the new QR codes on specially-marked packages of Cadbury, Oreo and Barny products as part of an on-pack summer promotion with Merlin Entertainments.

“We know living a more sustainable and healthier lifestyle is important to our consumers but sometimes they do not feel they have the right information about the products they choose to do so,” said Sandra Toivo, senior brand manager for Cadbury multipacks. “Through the SnackingRight platform we are testing new digital solutions to meet this consumer need. I’m looking forward to seeing the results of the pilot and hope that by working with WRAP and their Recycle Now locator we engage more consumers in recycling initiatives now and help form habits for the future.”