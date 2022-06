CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc., through its Nabisco brand, is expanding its Oreo cookies portfolio with a new limited-time offering: Neapolitan.

According to Mondelez, the new cookies are “a playful twist on ice cream with a unique waffle cone-flavored basecake.”

The new cookies feature three crème layers matching those found in Neapolitan ice cream: vanilla, strawberry and chocolate.

The cookies will be available for a limited time beginning in July.