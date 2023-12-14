CHICAGO — Oreo, a brand of Mondelez International, Inc., is debuting gluten-free golden cookies, the latest addition to its gluten-free portfolio. The vanilla sandwich cookies filled with Oreo crème currently stand as the No. 3 offering in the brand’s portfolio, according to Nielson Consumption Data, making them the next permanent entry.

Oreo also unveiled two more new products. One of these products is the peanut butter Cakesters, chocolate soft snack cakes sandwiched between peanut butter flavor crème filling, which will become a permanent addition to the Oreo portfolio. The other product is the black and white cookies, golden Oreo cookies sandwiched between a split of chocolate and vanilla crème filling, which will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

All three of the new products will be available in January 2024.