DENVER — Ardent Mills earlier this month raised $225,000 as part of its 8th annual charity golf tournament. All proceeds from the two-day event benefit Food Bank of the Rockies, a non-profit organization that distributes more than 1.5 million meals every week through direct-service programs and partner agencies. Pictured in the photo, from left to right, are Mitch Jelniker, corporate relations manager for Food Bank of the Rockies; Erin Pulling, chief executive officer of Food Bank of the Rockies; and Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills.