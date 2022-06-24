WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association on June 24 announced Robb MacKie, who has led the organization since 2006, will step down at the end of 2022.

The ABA said Mr. MacKie is leaving to “focus on family full time.” A search for his successor will be conducted.

“For 27 years, 17 as president and CEO, it has been my deepest privilege and honor to serve the baking industry,” Mr. MacKie said. “I have devoted my full passion and energy to protecting and growing this noble industry that feeds our country and communities.

“Meanwhile, the devotion to my family greatly overshadows my deep commitment to ABA and our members. It is because of their sacrifices and support that I have been able to focus on representing the industry I love. Now it is time for me to practice what I preach by putting family first and focus my full attention and passion on helping my family through our challenges. I only ask for the industry’s and friends’ support, prayers, and respect for my family’s privacy.”

The ABA said Mr. MacKie will stay on the next six months “to ensure a highly successful International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), which ABA co-owns.”

Mr. MacKie joined the ABA in 1995 as vice president of government relations. Over the next 11 years he worked to increase the organization’s profile and effectiveness in Washington policy circles as an advocate and spokesperson for the ABA. He also worked as a liaison with the ABA’s Human Resources, Safety, Fleet and Distribution, Legal and Executive Leadership Development Committees.

Before joining the ABA, Mr. MacKie worked for Congresswoman Marjorie Holt of Maryland and Congressman Jim Kolbe of Arizona.

He is a 1985 graduate of Frostburg State University.

“The baking industry has had the privilege of Robb’s passion and expertise for 27 years,” said Cordia Harrington, ABA chair and founder and CEO of Crown Bakeries. “He has made a huge, positive difference in our business lives and personal lives. I respect his decision to place his family first and am very grateful for Robb’s dedication and service.”

Bradley K. Alexander, immediate past chair of the ABA and chief operating officer of Flowers Foods, added, “Robb has been a friend, trusted adviser, and tireless advocate for our industry and the many members affiliated with the American Bakers Association. We will miss his strategic leadership and wish him all the best.”

Mr. MacKie said he will miss “the daily interactions with a powerful team of industry leaders and the most respected and effective team of association professionals in Washington.”