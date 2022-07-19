ROBESONIA, PA. — Reading Bakery Systems has named Phillip Stringer as director of the RBS Science and Innovation Center (S&IC). In his new role, Mr. Stringer will oversee the facility and management of staff, all customer on-site and virtual product trials, as well as research and development projects for the company.

Mr. Stringer joins RBS from Nature’s Bakery, where he most recently was technical operations manager. He also worked as a senior process engineer. Earlier, he was a process development engineer and industrial engineer at Pharmavite. He also was a research assistant in engineering at the US Department of Energy.

“We are pleased to welcome Phillip Stringer to the RBS family,” said Travis Getz, vice president of operations at RBS. “His technical, operational, and process development background make him a great addition to the S&IC team to optimize and lead our innovation operations. I have no doubt he will build upon the S&IC’s performance record in quality, delivery, and customer experience excellence.”

Mr. Stringer received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Ala., and a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University in St. Louis.