COVENTRY, ENGLAND — Guenther Bakeries UK Ltd., a division of San Antonio-based C.H. Guenther & Son, is expanding its UK operations with the addition of 106,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space in Lyons Park, Coventry. Guenther said it is leasing the space from property group Goodman.

The space will be Guenther Bakeries’ fourth site in the UK, joining locations in Banbury, Heywood and Milton Keynes. It is expected to be operational in the first half of 2023 and will support the company’s contract to supply baked foods to global brands.

“CHG is committed to high-quality products,” said John Buckles, president and chief executive officer of C.H. Guenther. “Sustainability and flexibility were key considerations for us when looking for our latest facility, as we required a site that would support our global environmental and sustainability commitments, which was a key driver in securing our customer contract.

“Goodman’s Lyons 106 development was the ideal choice, blending a strategic location with high-quality, sustainable facilities, and equipped with the latest technology. This will support our mission to continue to innovate both our products and our business and to respond to changing customer needs.”

Guenther Bakeries UK was founded in 2005. The company’s products include fresh and frozen bread, rolls, cakes, pies and other perishable baked foods.