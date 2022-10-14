WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 0.7¢ per lb in September, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, increased 6.4¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 174.9¢, down 0.7¢ per lb from August but up 16.9¢ from September 2021.

At 236.2¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 6.4¢ per lb from August and up 26¢ per lb from September 2021.

The national average price of family flour in September was 55.6¢, up 0.7¢ from August and up 17.4¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in September was 135.7¢ per lb, down 1.1¢ from August but up 28¢ from September 2021. Chocolate chip cookies were 479.6¢ per lb, up 12¢ from August and up 81.5¢ from September 2021.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in September was 93.9¢, up 1.4¢ from August and up 14.1¢ from September 2021.