BETHESDA, MD. — Food safety technology company Novolyze has been certified as a B Corporation by the nonprofit B Lab, which assesses end-to-end operational processes and certifies companies based on their overall positive environmental and social impact scores. Novolyze provides a software platform for food manufacturing companies that sources real-time data unification and increases overall operational efficiency, according to the company.

“At Novolyze, we are constantly looking to deliver business value in the most ethical, responsible and progressive way possible,” said Karim-Franck Khinouche, founder and chief executive officer of Novolyze. “And to surpass the criteria of such a rigorous assessment like B Corp, it shows us that we are on the right path to achieving our broader business goals of making the world a better place and establishing ourselves as one of the most sustainability minded partners in the technology marketplace.”

In 2019, Novolyze was selected to join the Chipotle Aluminaries Project, sponsored by Chipotle Mexican Grill, which offers startup ventures the chance to receive coaching and mentorship from industry experts. In late 2021, the company raised a $15 million Series A fundraising round.

Novolyze utilizes digital systems and microbiology solutions to streamline production and potentially increase sustainability at food companies including Mars, Cargill and Nestle, among others.

“In order to create a more sustainable and resilient world for tomorrow, businesses not only need to focus on their own efforts, but also how they can help others hit their own climate responsibility goals,” Mr. Khinouche said. “With that in mind, we have continued to work as hard as possible to emerge as a trusted partner both in terms of performance as well as social and climate responsibility. Thus, to be certified as a B Corp is both a source of tremendous pride as well as a catalyst that we will use to push ourselves further on our journey to hit more ambitious internal and external sustainability goals.”