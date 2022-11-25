OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular on Nov. 22 released its second annual Sustainability Report, sharing progress to reduce its carbon footprint and to protect ecosystems through responsible marine sourcing.

“As we shifted from the early stages of our sustainability strategy to year two, we experienced tremendous learning about our path to success, while also fostering new partnerships to reach our sustainability goals,” said Megan Belcher, chief legal and external affairs officer at Scoular. “We are excited to share our progress as we work with employees, customers and partners to benefit the entire supply chain.”

The report outlines Scoular’s progress from June 2021 to May 2022 on each of the company’s five sustainability pillars. In 2021, the company publicly launched its sustainability strategy and commitments it aims to reach by 2025. The new report cites many examples of progress for each of the five pillars, including:

Reducing carbon footprint: Scoular worked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through investment in processes, infrastructure and technologies aimed at reducing truck emissions. Truck dump times and weighing/scaling times decreased.

Fostering responsible product sourcing: Scoular created a new marine sustainability program that incentivizes fishmeal producers to implement long-term sustainability practices that exceed standard certification requirements.

Upholding workplace health and safety: A new safety system was launched at Scoular to improve reporting practices and proactively identify and eliminate hazards. The company also saw a decline in total reportable cases (TRC) of injuries.

Promoting diversity and inclusion: Scoular started a third employee resource group, Scoular Ethnicities and People of Color, joining Scoular Women Influencing Culture and Scoular Proud Ally Network. The company also added a paid mental health day for all employees.

Engaging in its communities: Every employee now has eight hours of paid volunteer time per year and expanded volunteer opportunities with community parties and giving events at locations worldwide. The company also developed a board member development program and grew the number of Scoular leaders serving in non-profit board leadership roles.

“I am pleased at Scoular’s progress over the last year and look forward to the year ahead as we build on our strategies to operate with integrity and offer safe, reliable and responsible supply chain solutions,” said Paul Maass, chief executive officer of Scoular.