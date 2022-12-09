JACKSON, OHIO — Single-serve frozen entrees maker Bellisio Foods is set to invest $40 million to expand its production facility in Jackson and create 177 new jobs, according to JobsOhio.

A subsidiary of Bangkok, Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Foods, Bellisio Foods manufactures and distributes frozen entrees under the Michelina’s, Boston Market, White Castle, Canyon Kitchen and Authentic Asia brands.

Bellisio Foods is expected to use the investment to implement upgrades to the location’s production facilities, add new equipment, building rehabilitation for a new daycare center, and the creation of an on-site counseling center. The Jackson facility already is Bellisio Foods’ largest plant, employing more than 1,000 and producing more than 2 million frozen entrees a day.

“Our ongoing growth at Bellisio Foods, and the vision of CP Foods, reflects a long-standing commitment to innovative, high-quality food guided by dedicated, talented employees,” said Jeff Tuttle, chief executive officer at Bellisio Foods.

Nien Duong, senior vice president of manufacturing at Bellisio Foods, added, “Our operations in Jackson are a flagship facility for CP Foods North America. From single-serve entrees to pizza rolls and baked snacks, our employees demonstrate the know-how and determination to deliver quality products and great service.”