CHARLOTTE, NC. — Jeremiah Ashukian has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer at Krispy Kreme, Inc., effective Jan. 9, 2023. He will succeed Josh Charlesworth, who has been CFO since April 2017. Mr. Charlesworth will continue in his role as global president and chief operating officer.

Mr. Ashukian has more than 20 years of global executive finance experience with Mars, Inc., most recently as CFO of Mars Wrigley North America. Earlier roles at Mars included finance director, demand planning, manufacturing finance and business planning as well as oversight to logistics and supply chain. He also has experience leading M&A efforts, including Mars’ acquisition of Kind.

He received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Wilfrid Laurier University as well as a CMA certification and his CPA license

“On behalf of the board of directors, I am excited to welcome Jeremiah to the Krispy Kreme family,” said Mike Tattersfield, president and chief executive officer of Krispy Kreme. “We are confident that his strong financial background and deep global experience in the consumer sector will help drive our strategic plans and deliver long-term value for shareholders. I also want to thank Josh for his many invaluable contributions as CFO over the past five years. Our organization will continue to benefit from Josh’s leadership and insights in his global president and COO roles, and I look forward to continuing to advance our strategy together.”