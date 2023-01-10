ATLANTA — Steven Poole has been named director of sales — US for Bimbo QSR, the division of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV responsible for supplying bread, buns and rolls to restaurant chains.

Mr. Poole has spent the past nearly five years with Pilgrim’s, most recently as senior director of foodservice sales for the Northeast. Earlier, he was director of business development and director of national account sales. Before Pilgrim’s he was with Bay Valley Foods for nearly eight years in a variety of roles, including national account sales manager, foodservice channel marketer, territory manager and marketing intern.

He received a bachelor’s degree in marketing at Parker College of Business — Georgia Southern University and a bachelor’s degree in marketing at the University of Georgia — Terry College of Business.