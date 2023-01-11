HAYWARD, CALIF. — Sugar Bowl Bakery has named Joel Feldman as its incoming chief executive officer. Mr. Feldman succeeds Andrew Ly, who has stepped aside from his role as CEO after 38 years of building Sugar Bowl as a family business.

Mr. Feldman will lead all cross-functional activity and will formulate and execute the company’s long-term strategy, while Mr. Ly will continue to serve in his role as chairman of the board.

“Since starting at Sugar Bowl Bakery five years ago, Joel has proven to be a talented, well-liked and extremely capable leader,” Mr. Ly said. “Despite the challenges of running a business during a pandemic, record inflation and incredible supply chain challenges, Joel has adapted and thrived, leading the company to achieve tremendous growth and the opening of a new bakery in Atlanta.”

Mr. Feldman joined Sugar Bowl Bakery in 2018 after more than 10 years in leadership at Zurich, Switzerland-based Aryzta. Prior to Aryzta, Mr. Feldman had roles of increasing responsibility with the Clorox Co. He received a master’s degree in business administration at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University.

“It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career to help lead this company and work alongside the entrepreneurial Ly family,” Mr. Feldman said. “Andrew and his family are a shining example of the American Dream and I’m honored to have the chance to take on this role. I look forward to ushering Sugar Bowl Bakery into a new era, while still placing our customers, fans and employees at the forefront of all we do.”

Sugar Bowl manufactures cookies, brownies and donuts distributed through retail and foodservice in the United States.