ARLINGTON, VA. — Snac International has unveiled Latin American Education programing for SNAXPO23, scheduled for March 19-21 in Orlando, Fla.

LatAm Report: Human Insights and Snacking Trends in Latin America, will feature Alejandro Prieto, Coca-Cola insights leader, and Julian Frenk, NielsenIQ Latin America director. The presenters will share findings and insights from Latin American consumer behavior research, as well as the snack category’s performance in the region.

LatAm Report will be held March 20 at 10:30 a.m. at the Knowledge Zone of the Exhibit Hall Floor.

For more information or to register for SNAXPO23, visit www.snaxpo.com.