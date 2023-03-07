PASADENA, CALIF. — Soft-baked snack brand Nature’s Bakery has added brownie bars to its lineup of fig bars, oatmeal crumble bars and organic baked-ins.

The brownie bars, available in a double chocolate variety, feature whole grains, dates and cocoa. The plant-based bars are dairy free and nut free.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking snacks that don’t compromise on taste and deliver the comfort-fuel Nature’s Bakery is known for,” said Vilma Livas, chief marketing officer at Nature’s Bakery. “Developing a delicious, plant-based brownie that’s soft baked and made with dairy-free and nut-free ingredients is a win-win that we’re thrilled to share with our consumers.”