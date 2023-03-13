CARSON CITY, NEV. — Marson Foods, LLC, a manufacturer of waffle products for K-12 and foodservice, said it will invest $35 million to establish a 147,000-square-foot distribution facility and production lines in Hazelwood, Mo., to increase its capacity. The expansion efforts will create 45 new jobs, the company said.

“I am excited to start a new chapter for Marson Foods in St. Louis and, more specifically, Hazelwood,” said David Marson, president and chief executive officer of Marson Foods. “This community will always have a special place in my heart, and I am grateful to have the continued opportunity to give back to the area.”

The company’s waffle products include Waffle Envy Waffles, Wow Wow Classic Waffles, Cereal Blast Waffles and Smart Snack.

The Marsons sold their previous company, Nature’s Bakery, to Kind, a healthy snacking leader and member of the Mars family of companies, in December 2020.