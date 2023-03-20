PITTSBURGH — TruFood Manufacturing, a snack food contract manufacturer, has hired Justin Lenox as vice president of sales and marketing. In his new role, he will be responsible for strategic commercialization activities for the company.

Mr. Lenox has spent the past eight years with Shearer’s Snacks, most recently as vice president of contract manufacturing sales. Prior to Shearer’s he was director of contract manufacturing at Smith Brothers Co. Before Smith Brothers he was a contract manufacturing business manager and international sales representative at Shearer’s Foods, Inc. He began his career as an export representative at The Step2 Co.

He received a bachelor’s degree in education and corporate communications as well as a master’s degree in business administration, both at Walsh University.

“This is an exciting time for TruFood as we continue to establish ourselves as the go-to provider of contract manufacturing solutions for the premier brands in the better-for-you category,” said Pete Tsudis, chief executive officer of TruFood. “The decision to add Justin further demonstrates our commitment to serving our brand partners and continuing our growth trajectory to expand our category footprint.”

In October 2022, Mubadala Capital, the global asset management firm, acquired TruFood Manufacturing in partnership with management.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, TruFood is a formulator and manufacturer of a full range of products, including nutrition bars, protein bars, chocolate molded products, and baked foods. The company’s products are sold at club, grocery, drug, convenience and department stores worldwide. TruFood has a large presence on the East Coast with more than 400,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities.