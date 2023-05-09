JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — Mondelez International, Inc. is closing a baking plant in Jeffersonville that processes products processed under the Enjoy Life Foods brand, according to a May 2 filing made with Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development.

The facility will be closed in phases beginning on July 3 and for good on April 1, 2024, the filing said.

The

and included production capacity for producing and packaging all of Enjoy Life’s baked free-from products, including cookies, snack bars, chocolate bars, baking chocolate, baking mixes and savory snacks.