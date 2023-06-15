COLUMBIA, SC. — Gaffney Bakery, LLC, a newly formed baked foods and pie producer, will invest $96 million to establish operations in Cherokee county in South Carolina. The company said it plans to purchase an existing baking plant in Gaffney, SC, and will make “significant” renovations and improvements to allow for the manufacture of frozen baked foods. The company’s actions will create more than 260 new jobs.

Operations at the new plant are expected to begin by mid-2024.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $2.5 million Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Cherokee county to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“We are pleased that Gaffney Bakery, LLC decided to establish in South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina. “With our pro-business environment, robust workforce and first-class resources, South Carolina is well-versed in supporting new and existing businesses.”

South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers added, “I thank Gaffney Bakery, LLC for committing to South Carolina and helping further grow our thriving agribusiness industry. This announcement is a testament to our state’s status as a great place for agribusiness.”

The baking plant originally

by ACE Bakery as a 60,000-square-foot plant with a goal to supply artisan baked bread, including baguettes, bread and rolls, to retail and foodservice sectors throughout the United States, with a focus on the East Coast. In 2017, ACE

, including the addition of a production line and doubling of the size of its existing freezer. But in December 2022 the plant was closed, eliminating nearly 100 jobs.