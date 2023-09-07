KANSAS CITY — Pet Food Processing, known for its print and digital media for pet food and treat manufacturers, and a brand of Sosland Publishing Co., is introducing an annual educational and networking event — Pet Food Processing Exchange. The inaugural event will be held Oct. 7-8, 2024, in Kansas City, at the InterContinental at the Country Club Plaza.

“Sosland Publishing launched Pet Food Processing magazine in 2018, and has become the industry’s most trusted resource for information on ingredient procurement and formulation, production and packaging, as well as engineering, food safety and quality control issues,” said Dave Crost, publisher of Pet Food Processing and MEAT+POULTRY. “One of our core goals of Pet Food Processing Exchange is to unite industry influencers, thought leaders and decision makers. We really want to create a space where pet food and treat manufacturers can come together to share strategies and best practices that truly drive the industry forward.”

The creation of the Pet Food Processing Exchange will allow pet food and treat industry professionals to come together to learn from experts in the industry.

“Our team of editors and contributors are committed to delivering a program of topical presentations given by subject matter experts, leading processors and industry innovators,” said Kimberlie Clyma, editor of Pet Food Processing. “Attendees will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge on the subjects that have made Pet Food Processing a leading industry resource — the formulation, production and safety of pet food.”

Attendees at the inaugural event will include pet food and treat manufacturers as well as professionals involved in animal nutrition, ingredient development, food science, product development, food safety, processing and packaging technologies.

"We’re excited to be working with industry affiliates such as Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and its Pet Food Council and Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA) to collectively reach the pet food processing communities and suppliers,” said Meyer Sosland, chief operations officer of Sosland Publishing.

“While we are focused on industry professionals gaining vital insights and perspectives during this event, we have seen through other well-known industry events such as the Sosland Publishing Purchasing Seminar, that networking is just as important,” he added. “Attendees of Pet Food Processing Exchange can expect to experience solid networking opportunities in the areas of ingredients, equipment solutions and related services to improve their performance and provide value to their companies.”

For more information about Pet Food Processing Exchange, visit petfoodprocessingexchange.net.