LINCOLNWOOD, ILL. — Frank L. Kuchuris, the longtime head of East Balt Bakeries, a Chicago-based foodservice supplier that produces baked foods for quick-service restaurants, died Dec. 8. He was 78 years old.

Mr. Kuchuris spent many years as chairman and chief executive officer of East Balt, a company founded by his father, Louis Kuchuris, in 1939. East Balt was acquired by Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV from One Equity Partners for $650 million in October 2017. The company now is known as Bimbo QSR.

Survivors include his children Lisa Kuchuris, Mark Kuchuris, Louise (Jared) Locke and Ellen (Leo) Bell and grandchildren Kyle, Christopher, Frankie, Madison, John, Jack and Emily. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia C. Kuchuris.

A funeral was scheduled for Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd, Glenview, IL 60025.

Memorial donations in Mr. Kuchuris’s name can be made to either the Virginia Military Institute, 319 Letcher Ave, Lexington, VA 24450 or Ronald McDonald House Charities, 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673.