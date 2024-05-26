Bakeries today must do more with less, even as goals creep higher and higher. There’s less time, less staff, and less budget. But quality can’t decrease. What changes are commercial bakeries making to achieve it all?
Explore five dough improvers to implement cost efficiencies throughout your baking operations. One change sets off a trickle-down effect to improve mixing, labor, production capacity, shelf life, and even consumer perception. Dough improvers can reduce mixing time by 30% without resorting to chemical options — and that’s just one example of how this powerful class of ingredients helps bakers do more with less.
Read the white paper to learn more about clean label dough improvers on the market.
12
Jun
2024