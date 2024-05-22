HAMILTON, NJ. — Wholesale bagel supplier Everything Bagel Provisions has expanded its wholesale bagel distribution across the continental United States.

The company said that additional US states now will have access to more than 30 varieties of authentic New York style wholesale bagels. These states include Pennsylvania, Florida, Delaware, Maryland, Connecticut, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas and Colorado.

“We’re thrilled about this expansion and the opportunity to serve more businesses across the nation,” Everything Bagel Provisions said. “Our mission is to help small businesses succeed by providing them with the finest bagels in the country. We look forward to forging new partnerships and bringing the authentic New York style bagel experience to more people.”

Everything Bagel Provisions has spent the more than 30 years supplying small businesses with a wide range of freshly frozen, easy-to-bake bagel products, from simple varieties such as gluten-free, classic plain, egg and wheat to unique flavors such as cheddar habanero, french toast, Oreo, tomato basil and Fruity Pebbles. Everything Bagel also provides small businesses with seed toppings, cookie dough, muffin batter, croissants and ready-to-serve crumb cakes.