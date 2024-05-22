CHICAGO – ADM has launched a new online storefront at ADMbuydirect.com that provides accessibility to ingredients for producers in the US food industry. It is designed for audiences such as bakers, chefs, brewers, entrepreneurs and product manufacturers.

Ingredients available include a range of sweetening options from bulk nutritive sweeteners, low- and no-calorie, to specialty solutions like agave, honey and molasses; dextrose used in sweet baked goods as well as in brewing and fermentation; acidulants like citric acid, which help elevate flavor and improve stability and moisture control in a variety of applications; and resistant tapioca starch that contains 90% insoluble dietary fiber, ideal for baking while also supporting high-fiber, gluten-free and keto-friendly applications, according to ADM.

“We are dedicated to supporting businesses at any size, whether it be directly from ADM’s integrated asset and supply chain network, preferred distribution partners or our new e-commerce platform,” said Andrew Moore, president, sweetening and texturizing at Chicago-based ADM. “Both small-scale businesses and large-scale manufacturers will find added value and benefits through the platform to help overcome logistical challenges, offering convenience, reliability and flexibility through an efficient, easy-to-navigate interface with an extensive selection of ingredients and solutions to fit product formulation needs and creative goals.”