BREWSTER, OHIO — The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on May 20 approved a 1.449%, eight-year job creation tax credit for a new plant to be operated by Shearer’s Foods, LLC. The proposed project includes the acquisition of a new facility to increase production capacity for the snacks maker and to support a co-packing product line and increased consumer demand. The project could create 250 full-time jobs, according to the Ohio Department of Development.

Shearer’s Foods is a contract manufacturer and private label supplier of salty snacks, cookies and crackers that is based in Massillon, Ohio. The company has 10 manufacturing plants and a distribution center in the United States, as well as 3 manufacturing plants in Canada.

year by New York-based private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.