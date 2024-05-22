NEWTON, KAN. — Bunting, a manufacturer of magnetic solutions for industries including food, grain and milling, acquired TD Wright, a producer of magnetic printing cylinders.

“We are thrilled to welcome TD Wright to the Bunting family," said Robert Bunting Jr., president and chief executive officer of Bunting. “We look forward to building on the legacy David and Joseph McEachern have made in the printing cylinder industry. Their dedication to quality and innovation aligns seamlessly with Bunting's commitment to excellence.”

TD Wright manufactures cylinders for the metal decoration industry, including label changes, carton folding and more. The company is known for manufacturing the original adjustable tapered shaft for metal decorating, and its flagship ENOC System revolutionized how label changes are performed and has become the industry standard for the Rutherford Decorator, Bunting stated.

“With the combined knowledge and precision manufacturing of these two companies, we will be able to support the metal decorating industry and the magnetic cylinder market like never before,” said Joseph McEachern, CEO of TD Wright. “I’m excited for TD Wright to join the Bunting family, and to work alongside Robert and his team as we move forward to produce the best cylinders in the industry.”