MINNEAPOLIS — Target has unveiled plans to lower the everyday regular prices on approximately 5,000 frequently shopped items. The retail giant said it routinely adjusts its prices to ensure it is competitive within the markets it does business.

The company has lowered prices on approximately 1,500 items so far with more to come over the summer.

Products Target is lowering prices on include milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter and coffee among others.

“We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer at Target. “Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs.”

Brands in the price reduction include Good & Gather and Everspring, both owned by Target, and well-known national brands in departments including food and beverage, household essentials and health and beauty products.

The price reductions also will be seen on Target.com and the Target app.