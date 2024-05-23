BREA, CALIF. — Reborn Coffee, a retailer of specialty coffee, has agreed to acquire a 55% majority stake in Istanbul, Turkey-based Derin Lezzetler.

The acquisition will help Reborn’s plan to expand into the health-conscious food market and its plan to continue expanding to the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.

Derin, an artisan snack and frozen baked foods producer, was established in 2015 and works with such brands as Starbucks, Caffe Nero, Gate Plus, Costa Coffee, Migros, Shell, Espressolab and Coffy.

“This letter of intent aligns perfectly with our vision to enhance our product offerings and cater to the evolving needs of our customers,” said Farooq Arjomand, chairman of Reborn Coffee. “Derin Lezzetler’s commitment to quality and innovation in the health food sector presents a valuable addition to our business. Furthermore, this partnership will accelerate our plans to expand our presence in the US market, introducing these artisan and health-focused products to American consumers.”

Derin produces grab-and-go products in gluten-free, vegan, raw, ketogenic and no-added-sugar formats.

Its product line includes Healthy & Happy energy bites and a gluten-free brownie, and Pacer, a line of vegan, gluten-free protein bars.

“We are excited to join forces with Reborn Coffee and embark on this new journey together,” said Kerim Sukan, founder of Derin Lezzetler. “With Reborn Coffee’s global reach and our shared commitment to quality, we are poised to achieve remarkable growth and continue delivering innovative products to our customers, especially in the lucrative US market.”