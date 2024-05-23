JURONG, SINGAPORE — Mondelez International, Inc. has opened a regional biscuit and baked snacks lab and innovation kitchen within its Singapore Technical Centre in Singapore. Mondelez invested $5 million in the facility, which the company said will serve as a strategic center of excellence and regional hub “driving creative development and innovation in the biscuits and baked snacks category.”

Mondelez established the Singapore Technical Centre in 2006, and in 2018 expanded the facility to include a focus on innovation and product development in the gum and candy categories. Today, the Singapore Technical Centre houses expertise and technical capabilities in product development, packaging, process technology development, consumer science, analytical science, ingredient research, and scientific and regulatory affairs, Mondelez said.

With the addition of the lab and innovation kitchen Mondelez said it hopes to accelerate its mission to create “the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.” The company plans to develop products that encourage portion control and mindful indulgence while exploring flavor innovation and different product formats.

“At Mondelez International, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of food innovation and product development,” said Deepak Iyer, executive vice president and president, AMEA, Mondelez. “Through collaborative efforts, we aim to create a dynamic space where creative ideas can flourish and contribute to the development of new innovative products for our consumers. This expansion further enhances the capabilities of our Singapore Technical Centre and reaffirms our commitment and contribution to the country, which serves as the headquarters for our Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa business.”