DENVER — Sheryl Wallace has been named chief executive officer of Ardent Mills, effective July 8. A member of Ardent Mills’ board of directors since 2020, Wallace is a longtime Cargill executive with leadership experience in the grain and flour milling industries.

Most recently president of US origination and grain at Cargill, Wallace brings to her new position a “successful track record of leadership in business growth, strategy, commercial trading and risk management in the food and agricultural industry,” Ardent Mills said.

As CEO of Denver-based Ardent Mills, Wallace will succeed Daniel P. Dye, who has served in the role since the business was established in 2014 and recently announced plans to retire. Dye will remain at Ardent Mills in an advisory role into the summer for a transition period. Wallace and her family will be relocating to Denver over the next year from the Twin Cities area.

Commenting on the new Ardent Mills leader, David S. Marberger, also a board member, said Wallace demonstrated “unwavering dedication” to the company’s core values of trust, serving, simplicity and safety during her time on the board.

“Her exceptional ability to cultivate a culture of empowerment and drive innovative growth uniquely positions her to lead Ardent Mills into its next chapter,” said Marberger, who is executive vice president and chief financial officer at Conagra Brands, Inc. “Sheryl’s track record in the agribusiness sector, combined with her ability to foster strong relationships, will inspire teams and enhance partnerships with customers, suppliers and industry stakeholders.”

Conagra Brands and Cargill each hold a 44% stake in Ardent Mills, the largest flour milling company in the United States. The remaining 12% is owned by CHS.

Before leading US origination and grain for Cargill, Wallace was Cargill’s corporate vice president and global leader of the Risk Management Group, managing fiduciary oversight across commodity markets, credit risks and balance sheet exposures.

Much of her career at Cargill has been devoted to risk management roles, beginning in 1999 when she was named assistant vice president for flour milling and edible oils North America – Cargill Risk Management. This work extended to Horizon Milling, a milling joint venture between Cargill and CHS established in 2002, offering risk management solutions to customers.

Wallace began her career at Cargill in 1996 as a commodity merchandiser for grain and oilseeds, initially in Iowa Falls, Iowa. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business from the University of Minnesota.

Involved in industry activities, Wallace has served on the National Grain and Feed Association executive committee and board and as executive sponsor of Cargill’s Global Women’s Network. She was an inaugural member of the Women in Agriculture’s Advisory Board and served as a director of the National Futures Association (NFA). She is a past presenter at the Sosland Publishing Co. Purchasing Seminar.

“I am honored to lead Ardent Mills into its next phase of growth, building on the strong foundation established by Dan, whom I have had the privilege of working with and learning from over the course of my career,” Wallace said. “From farm to fork, I have had the opportunity to work across the breadth of the food, agriculture, energy, and financial services industries and serve in many capacities. I’m excited to both return to flour milling and drive the growth of our emerging nutrition business, partnering with our talented Ardent Mills team to serve customers, support our communities, and ultimately deliver on our purpose of transforming how the world is nourished.”