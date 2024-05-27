HOUSTON – Riviana Foods has expanded its Minute Rice product lines through new flavors like hot honey chicken seasoned rice cups and long grain and wild seasoned rice with herb cups as well as sticky rice cups.
The hot honey chicken seasoned rice cups combine a savory chicken flavor with medium heat and a subtle sweetness of honey, melded with paprika, turmeric and red peppers. The long grain and wild seasoned rice with herb cups feature a fusion of long grain and wild rice enhanced with a savory seasoning of onion and garlic and finished with zesty herbs. The sticky rice cups allow consumers to enjoy sushi and poke preparation without having to cook sticky rice, according to Houston-based Riviana Foods.