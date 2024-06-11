MANHATTAN, KAN. — Kansas State University (KSU) received a $25 million matching award from the state of Kansas for its Agriculture Innovation Initiative.

At the start of the year, the Kansas legislature told the university that if it raised $25 million in private donations for the new initiative, the state would match that number. In May, that $25 million was granted to KSU. Thus far, the school has raised $176 million out of its $210 million goal.

KSU’s College of Agriculture expects the remaining money to come almost entirely from private philanthropy.

The Agriculture Innovation Initiative currently has three facilities under construction: the Agronomy Research and Innovation Center; the Bilbrey Family Event Center; and the Global Center for Grain and Food Innovation, which broke ground on May 17.

The $25 million raised through donations and the additional $25 million awarded by the state of Kansas will be added to the total project funds and distributed to all the current construction and renovation projects, KSU said.

The university said it intends to use the new facilities to attract students and faculty that are focused on forward-thinking research.

“This project will allow K-State to pursue next-century agriculture solutions by engaging experts from many disciplines, and we thank our generous supporters for recognizing the incredible potential at hand,” said Greg Willems, president and chief executive officer of the KSU Foundation.

Agriculture is the largest industry in Kansas, generating about $81 billion annually, with about 13% of the state’s workforce supporting the industry.

“Advancements made in these facilities will bolster the economy and generate jobs statewide,” said Richard Linton, president of KSU. “This marks an exciting chapter for K-State, with the Agriculture Innovation Initiative marking a significant milestone as our first major infrastructure project in interdisciplinary research and education.”

Construction and renovations under the Agriculture Innovation Initiative are expected to be completed by the end of 2027.