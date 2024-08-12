SAN FRANCISCO — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a division of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has agreed to pay $162,000 to settle air quality violations that occurred at its facility in South San Francisco.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said the settlement resolves a violation for failure to conduct annual required emissions source tests on BBU’s boilers for five years (2016-19 and 2021), and a one-day, carbon monoxide exceedance violation for $12,000.

“Ensuring compliance with air quality regulations is essential for protecting public health and air quality,” said Philip Fine, executive officer of the Air District. “We take these violations seriously and use our enforcement actions to best protect nearby communities and improve air quality throughout the Bay Area.”

Responding to the fine, BBU said, “We strive to be leaders in sustainability and recognize the importance of ensuring compliance with air quality regulations. We cooperated with The Bay Area Air Quality Management District to resolve the matter swiftly.”