CHICAGO — After a historically strong fiscal 2023, net earnings were lower at Ardent Mills LLC in fiscal 2024.

Information regarding Ardent Mills’ financial results was published July 11 in a Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Conagra Brands, Inc., which holds a 44% stake in the nation’s largest flour milling company.

According to the filing, Ardent Mills registered lower earnings in the year ended May 26. Ardent Mills’ earnings after income taxes were $361.5 million, down 21% from $453.2 million in fiscal 2023.

“The decrease in Ardent’s fiscal ‘24 results reflect slightly lower volume trends in the milling industry and a move toward a more normalized commodity revenue environment, which hit record levels in fiscal ’23,” said David S. Marberger, executive vice president and chief financial officer, in prepared remarks accompanying the company’s 10-Q filing.

Net sales were $4.6 billion in fiscal 2024, down 12% from $5.24 billion the year before.

Gross profits were $642 million, down 14% from $745.4 million in fiscal 2023 but up 24% from $516.5 million in fiscal 2022.

Ardent Mills’ net assets as of May 26, 2024, were $1.43 billion, down 17% from $1.72 billion a year ago and down 31% from $2.06 billion in fiscal 2022.

Conagra said total dividends received from equity investments in fiscal 2024 were $251.6 million, up from $138.4 million in fiscal 2023 and $79 million in fiscal 2022.

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, said that while Ardent Mills is expected to deliver another strong year in fiscal 2025, “it will not be at the level of a particularly strong fiscal ’24.”