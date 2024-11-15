CAMDEN, NJ. — Campbell Soup Co. has promoted Daniel L. Poland from executive vice president and chief supply chain officer to the newly created role of executive vice president and chief enterprise transformation officer, effective immediately. In his role, Poland will oversee a new Enterprise Transformation Office to accelerate business performance, elevate capabilities and drive improvement, according to the company.

“Transformation is essential to stay nimble and to accelerate our growth in pursuit of setting the standard for performance in the food industry,” said Mark Clouse, chief executive officer at Campbell Soup Co. “Our Enterprise Transformation Office will elevate critical capabilities and improve our effectiveness to create competitive advantages for the company. I’m confident Dan will bring the speed, agility and focus that transformed our supply chain to this Cassandra Green is the senior vice president and head of supply chain for Campbell Soup Co.

Source: Campbell Soup Co.

new role and help drive our next era of growth.”

Campbell said the Enterprise Transformation Office will serve as a cross-functional team to drive digital transformation, integrated business planning, innovation process, food safety and quality, sustainability, and creating the supply chain network.

Prior to joining Campbell in 2022, Poland most recently was chief operating officer at Kind and previously was executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at Pinnacle Foods.

He also was with Danone, holding several supply chain officer leadership roles. Poland also has worked with such companies as McCain Foods, The Kraft Heinz Co. and Nestle.

The company also has promoted Cassandra Green from senior vice president of manufacturing and supply chain category leadership to senior vice president and head of supply chain, reporting to Poland. Green will oversee the company’s end-to-end supply, chain including manufacturing, procurement, customer logistics and planning, operational excellence as well as manufacturing and supply chain category leads, according to the company.

She joined the company in 2010 and has held several supply chain leadership positions. Before her tenure with Campbell, Green most recently was the Asia Pacific continuous improvement director for Diageo.