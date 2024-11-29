Sweet goods are not immune from the recent push for healthier baked goods and snack foods. Like most categories, there is a move toward clean label products. Gluten-free, vegan and products free of the nine major allergens have become a priority for commercial bakeries.

“Based on feedback from our bakery category managers and customers, consumers are looking for better-for-you, and specifically gluten-free options, particularly in sweet goods and bakery,” explained Lily Bommarito, senior director of sales, Ethel’s Baking Co., Shelby Township, Mich., a brand known for its gluten-free Pecan Dandy and Turtle Dandy Bars. “They are looking for innovative flavors, permissible portions and ingredients they can pronounce. Flavor, quality and value-added ingredients are leading the way.”

Mony Van Wyhe, operations manager, Dutchland Foods, Lester, Iowa, is also seeing a trend for more visual appeal.

“Customers are asking for pastries that will add color and eye appeal to their bakery case,” he said. “There is also a growing trend for clean label products and premium quality.”

Companies are paying attention. Several brands over the past 12 months have introduced products aimed at the clean label trend.

Swedesboro, NJ-based Dr. Schär introduced a gluten-free Marble Cake, while Rule Breaker Snacks, Brooklyn, NY, launched soft-baked brownies and blondies. Available in four varieties — Birthday Cake, Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chip and P’Nutter Chocolate Chip — the snacks are gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free and vegan. New York-based Sweet Loren’s, debuted gluten-free breakfast biscuits, which are available in three flavors: Blueberry, Cinnamon Sugar and Chocolate. The biscuits are plant-based, Non-GMO Project verified, dairy-free, peanut-free and tree nut-free.

Erie, Colo.-based Myna Snacks is giving consumers both healthier snacks and smaller sizes. The company’s Midnight Mini Cookies are made with chocolate, white chips and sea salt, plus a gluten-free flour blend and coconut sugar. The cookies contain no dairy, soy, gluten, grains, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

So what’s next for the sweet goods category? Bommarito suggests the push for new and innovative products will continue as will the trend toward healthier snacks and baked goods.

“Ethel’s opportunities ahead are in innovation for flavors, new product offerings and new market segments,” she explained. “It’s an exciting time to be in the baking business of better-for-you.”

This article is an excerpt from the November 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Sweet Goods, click here.