WINNIPEG, MAN. — G3 announced plans to build new grain elevators in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

G3 Vermilion, Alta., will have storage capacity of 34,000 tonnes and is located on CN rail while G3 Swift Current, Sask., will have 42,000 tonnes of capacity and is located on CP rail. Construction will begin in early 2020, pending final regulatory approvals, with completion in 2021. Both elevators will be built with the same high-efficiency features as the company’s other new facilities in Western Canada: a loop track that can quickly load a 150-car unit train, and the ability to unload a Super-B truck in less than five minutes.

G3 currently has high-efficiency elevators under construction at Wetaskiwin, Morinville, Carmangay, Irricana and Stettler County, Alta.

G3 Terminal Vancouver, a new grain export terminal, is under construction in North Vancouver, B.C., and will open in 2020.