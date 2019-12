MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. has introduced Pillsbury ready-to-bake Lucky Charms cookie dough.

The cookie dough comes pre-sliced in 12 big cookies that feature marshmallow bits in the shapes and colors of the hearts, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons and rainbows included in the brand’s ready-to-eat cereal.

The 14-oz packages are available at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $2.50 and will roll out nationally in January.