Gary Tong has joined Kwik Lok Corp., a global packaging material and equipment manufacturer, as vice-president of engineering and innovation. In this newly established role, Mr. Tong will lead the company’s engineering team and develop products.

“I am extremely pleased to have Gary Tong join Kwik Lok,” said Don Carrell, chief executive officer of Kwik Lok. “His leadership skills and understanding of the engineering and design process, along with his background in technology, will be a huge asset as we provide clever, innovative solutions for our customers.”

Mr. Tong brings mechanical engineering and management experience to Kwik Lok. Before joining the company, he worked at Boeing in various engineering roles for nearly 14 years. Mr. Tong holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and a master of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington, Seattle. He recently received a master of science in technology management from Columbia University.