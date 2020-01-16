ARLINGTON, VA. — Six months after the launch of its edible cookie dough, Nestle USA has introduced two new varieties: Funfetti and brownie batter. The new flavors join the line’s existing chocolate chip and peanut butter chocolate chip monster varieties. The refrigerated product has a suggested retail price of $5.39 for a 15-oz tub.

“We wanted to expand our edible cookie dough offerings to make it even easier to enjoy your favorite dessert right out of the container,” said Samantha Set, associate brand manager, Nestle Toll House. “This expanded collection of edible cookie doughs provides even more ways to create fun, lasting memories while snacking on your favorite treats — no baking needed.”