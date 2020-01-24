ARLINGTON, VA. — The Consumer Brands Association has hired Ellen Davis as its new executive vice-president of industry engagement. Ms. Davis has worked in consumer-driven industries for decades, having previously served as senior vice-president at the National Retail Federation and as president of the NRF Foundation.

Ms. Davis, who is widely viewed as the inventor of the term “Cyber Monday,” has engineered transformative programs while president of the NRF Foundation. She spearheaded the RISE Up program, a career training initiative for those in retail, which has trained 75,000 people since launching in 2017. She also launched the NRF Foundation Honors, which has raised $15 million since 2015 to support the foundation’s agenda.

In her new role, Ms. Davis will manage the C.B.A.’s membership, events and education.

“The opportunities for the Consumer Brands Association to provide real value for its membership are endless, and I’m thrilled to be a part of making c.p.g.’s presence here in Washington and around the country equal to the industry’s profound impact,” Ms. Davis said.

Ms. Davis will officially be installed at the association on March 2.