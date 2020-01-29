WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association has announced that Kelly Mariotti and Campbell Williams have been named 2020-2022 co-chairs of the A.B.A.’s NextGenBaker Professionals Group. They succeed outgoing co-chairs Brent Bradshaw, senior vice-president of core brands and vice-president of marketing at Flowers Foods, Inc., and Brandon Woods, regional account manager at AMF Bakery Systems.

Ms. Mariotti is director of talent management at Weston Foods, Indianapolis. Earlier, she was director of human resources at Interbake Foods. Prior to joining Weston Foods, Ms. Mariotti was with Mars and O’Charley’s, spending time in a variety of human resources roles.

“I want the NextGenBaker program to continue to be a sought-after resource for leaders across the baking industry,” Ms. Mariotti said. “I am committed to ensuring this program delivers meaningful development in areas that are most relevant to both today’s and tomorrow’s industry challenges.”

Mr. Williams is co-president of B.C. Williams Bakery Service and BCW Food Products, where his responsibilities include strategic planning, customer and supplier relationships and employee engagement. He is the fourth generation to participate in the family business.

Mr. Williams is on the board of directors at AIB International and Southwest Allied Trades and is a past board member of the American Society of Baking.

“NextGenBaker makes you a better leader,” Mr. Williams said. “My hope is that all leaders not currently participating in the program will realize the value NextGenBaker creates for our industry — and get involved. My involvement for 15 years has been a key component of my development as a leader.”

Erin Sharp, chair of the A.B.A., welcomed Ms. Mariotti and Mr. Williams.

“Kelly and Campbell are following in the footsteps of the exceptional leadership of Brent and Brandon, and I have the utmost confidence that they will not only meet, but exceed our expectations,” Ms. Sharp said. “NextGenBaker is an excellent resource that continues to evolve to offer our industry’s rising leaders professional development programming they won’t find anywhere else.”

Christina Donnelly, staff liaison for NextGenBaker, added, “Working with energized and driven co-chairs like Brent and Brandon has been an honor. That enthusiasm continues with incoming co-chairs Kelly and Campbell, who have already hit the ground running and are committed to delivering a valuable and strategically-focused leadership development forum for the industry.”

NextGenBaker is dedicated to developing the baking industry’s leaders with programming focused on four pillars: professional development, public policy engagement, relationship building, and industry trends education. Members of NextGenBaker are baking and allied industry executives who have experience with growth potential. These individuals range in all positions from managers and directors to vice-presidents and senior vice-presidents, within all departments of a company.