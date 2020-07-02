VANCOUVER, WASH. — The United Grain Corp. (U.G.C.) has acquired two grain storage facilities from The Scoular Co. The grain bin and pile locations are in Ontario, Ore., and Notus, Idaho.

“We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to take these facilities over from a company that has developed strong relationships with growers,” said Gary Williams, vice-president of marketing and business development at U.G.C. “We intend to continue investing to bring reliable service that U.G.C. has become known for. Additionally, we hope to bring markets for more crops in this area, just as we have after the purchase of PGG facilities in the McNary, Ore., region.”

U.G.C. will immediately have bids for soft white, hard red winter, club, and spring wheat.

“We’re excited to offer an array of marketing tools along with our market intelligence as a leading exporter,” said Dallas Reich, grain originator.

For the next year, U.G.C. will continue to partner with Scoular on its corn program to ensure a seamless transition.

“As our mission states, by bridging producers and suppliers with end users, we help them thrive,” said Jason Middleton, regional manager for the PNW. “U.G.C. continues to make strategic investments in wheat origination and looks forward to promoting our mission to help producers in the Treasure Valley thrive. These new facilities fit well into our P.N.W. region, as much of the wheat grown in the Treasure Valley has been moving through our McNary Terminal on the Columbia river for years. U.G.C. owns and operates an integrated supply chain in five states, including our flagship Vancouver Export Terminal, enabling us to increasingly leverage our supply chain.”

According to Sosland Publishing’s 2020 Grain & Milling Annual, U.G.C. has a total licensed grain storage capacity of 29 million bushels with a total of 17 grain storage facilities and 15 country elevators.

U.G.C. is a bulk grain export company located in Vancouver. Its Vancouver Export Terminal has a storage capacity of 220,000 tonnes, or 8 million bus, with an annual handling capacity of 5 million tonnes.