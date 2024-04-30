BENTONVILLE, ARK. – Walmart Inc. has introduced Bettergoods, a line of approximately 300 private label products in such formats as frozen food, dairy, snacks, beverages, pasta, soups, coffee, chocolate and more.

Bettergoods products are focused on three applications, according to the retailer — creating culinary experiences, plant based and “made without.” Products sold for creating culinary experiences include specialty salts and seasonings, a line of soups in jars and pasta items positioned as premium.

Plant-based products will feature green branding and include oat milk non-dairy frozen desserts and plant-based cheese alternatives. The made without pillar will offer a variety of products that focus on different dietary lifestyles like gluten-free, made without artificial flavors, colors and added sugars.

“Today’s customers expect more from the private brands they purchase — they want affordable, quality products to elevate their overall food experience,” said Scott Morris, senior vice president of private brands, food and consumables for Walmart. “The launch of Bettergoods delivers on that customer need in a meaningful way. Bettergoods is more than just a new private brand. It’s a commitment to our customers that they can enjoy unique culinary flavors at the incredible value Walmart delivers.”

Products included in the Bettergoods line will range from under $2 to $15, with most products available for under $5, according to Walmart.