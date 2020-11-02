Designed for increased layout flexibility, AMF Bakery Systems’ multi-infeed Articulating Arm Basket and Case Loader handles a wide variety of basket- and case-loading applications, including u-board insertion. With a patented soft-touch, end-of-arm tool and an infinite number of pattern development capabilities, the loader gently picks groups of products while compressing the entire pattern into the basket, tray or corrugate for a tight package-to-basket fit ratio.

(804) 355-7961 • www.amfbakery.com